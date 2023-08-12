Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target to $45.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SEE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sealed Air from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.09.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sealed Air

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE stock opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $59.66.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 154.56% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Sealed Air by 97,798.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 266,885,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,675,435,000 after purchasing an additional 266,613,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,970,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,828,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sealed Air by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,261,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,736,000 after purchasing an additional 237,391 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,130,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,889,000 after purchasing an additional 83,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.