Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target to $20.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.11.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 13.6 %

NASDAQ:MRNS traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.82. 2,229,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,698. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.29. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.40% and a negative net margin of 113.01%. Analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marinus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $26,616.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,684.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marinus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Scott Braunstein sold 6,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $61,244.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $26,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,684.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,757 shares of company stock valued at $131,258 over the last ninety days. 4.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marinus Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,990,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 245.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,897,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,357 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,259,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $9,219,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $8,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

