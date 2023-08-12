Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the July 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zazove Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Rumble by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 896,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 43,855 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rumble during the 1st quarter valued at $707,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Rumble during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. purchased a new position in shares of Rumble during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rumble during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Rumble Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RUMBW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,579. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. Rumble has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $5.63.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

