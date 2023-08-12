Rune Hits 24 Hour Volume of $465.74 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Rune token can currently be bought for $1.38 or 0.00004679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rune has traded 37.6% higher against the US dollar. Rune has a market cap of $27,004.62 and $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rune

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rune is rune.game.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.21981811 USD and is up 5.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

