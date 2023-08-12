Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (RWAYZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on September 1st

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Stock Performance

RWAYZ opened at $24.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52. Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

About Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027

runway growth capital lends capital—as well as relationships, experience and passion—to help fast-growing, dynamic companies achieve their fullest potential.

