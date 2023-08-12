Safe (SAFE) One Day Volume Hits $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $104.45 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $5.01 or 0.00017043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00188041 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00049897 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00028588 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003395 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.01209929 USD and is down -20.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

