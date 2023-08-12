Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the July 15th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Get Safran alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Safran

Safran Trading Down 1.0 %

Safran Increases Dividend

SAFRY stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 62,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,134. Safran has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $41.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.2612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Safran’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%.

About Safran

(Get Free Report)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.