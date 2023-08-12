Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Truist Financial

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SAGE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

SAGE stock opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $45.48.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.13). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,704.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.82%. The company had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sage Therapeutics

In other news, Director Elizabeth Barrett purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $37,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

