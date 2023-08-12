Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $28.00 at TD Cowen

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $105.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush cut Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.13). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.82% and a negative net margin of 5,704.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.13) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sage Therapeutics

In related news, Director Elizabeth Barrett purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $37,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,083,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,225,000 after buying an additional 532,042 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,714,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,777,000 after acquiring an additional 198,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,929,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,492,000 after purchasing an additional 45,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

