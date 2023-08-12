Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,631 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 270.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 44,057 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 103.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 51,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 12.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVT stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $16.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

