Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.3 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $528.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.56. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $538.00. The company has a market capitalization of $501.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total value of $1,584,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,696,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total transaction of $1,584,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,696,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 755,017 shares of company stock valued at $357,815,036. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

