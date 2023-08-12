Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $668,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.56.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 614,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,018,413.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 216,112,188 shares in the company, valued at $12,677,140,948.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 5,667,087 shares of company stock worth $330,044,523 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OXY stock opened at $65.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.80.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

