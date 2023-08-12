Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 318 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $262,167,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.56.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.2 %

CVS opened at $74.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.31.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

