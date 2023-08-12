Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3) Shares Up 4%

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3 – Get Free Report) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €370.30 ($406.92) and last traded at €368.00 ($404.40). 70,523 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €353.80 ($388.79).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €331.52 and its 200-day moving average price is €368.42.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

