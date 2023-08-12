Serum (SRM) Price Tops $0.0734 on Exchanges

Serum (SRM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last week, Serum has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One Serum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0734 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges. Serum has a total market capitalization of $9.17 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

