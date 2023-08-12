Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Update

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Servotronics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Servotronics stock. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Courier Capital LLC owned about 0.40% of Servotronics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Servotronics Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. 13,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101. The company has a market cap of $28.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.70. Servotronics has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $14.32.

About Servotronics

Servotronics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The conglomerate reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter. Servotronics had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

