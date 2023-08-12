Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.41, reports. The firm had revenue of $47.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.07 million.

Shift Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SFT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 204,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,824. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 29,254 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 178,918 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 93,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 39,830 shares in the last quarter. 26.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform; and provides financing and vehicle protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.