Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the July 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shimano Trading Up 0.2 %

SMNNY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.13. 79,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,462. Shimano has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.59.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

