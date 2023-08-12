Short Interest in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Increases By 175.2%

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a growth of 175.2% from the July 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

ECAT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 118,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,433. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $330,949.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,395,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,117,158.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,428,955 shares of company stock valued at $22,172,195.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECAT. Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 333.8% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,749,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,929 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 521,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 31,780 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,360,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $919,000.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

