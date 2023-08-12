Short Interest in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Increases By 175.2%

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a growth of 175.2% from the July 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance
ECAT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 118,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,433. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $16.10.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECAT. Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 333.8% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,749,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,929 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 521,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 31,780 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,360,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $919,000.
About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
