Short Interest in Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Declines By 44.8%

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Bridgford Foods Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Bridgford Foods stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $12.00. 1,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,980. Bridgford Foods has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a market cap of $108.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31.
Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $55.51 million for the quarter.
About Bridgford Foods
Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.
