Short Interest in Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Declines By 44.8%

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Bridgford Foods Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Bridgford Foods stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $12.00. 1,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,980. Bridgford Foods has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a market cap of $108.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $55.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Bridgford Foods

About Bridgford Foods

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRID. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 10.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bridgford Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 111,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

See Also

