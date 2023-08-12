Short Interest in Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Decreases By 56.7%

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the July 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Callinex Mines Stock Down 2.5 %

CLLXF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,737. Callinex Mines has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35.

About Callinex Mines

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project portfolio includes the Pine Bay project that covers an area of 6,000 square hectare situated in the Flin Flon Mining District, Manitoba; and the Nash Creek property, which comprises seven contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

