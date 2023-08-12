Short Interest in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Drops By 83.3%

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the July 15th total of 279,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 540,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Catalyst Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBIO remained flat at $0.34 during trading on Friday. 87,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,710. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Biosciences

About Catalyst Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,186,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 85,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of liver fibrosis associated with a broad spectrum of chronic liver diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops Hydronidone, that has completed phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, a severe form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.

