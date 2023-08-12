Short Interest in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Drops By 83.3%

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIOGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the July 15th total of 279,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 540,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Catalyst Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBIO remained flat at $0.34 during trading on Friday. 87,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,710. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,186,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 85,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of liver fibrosis associated with a broad spectrum of chronic liver diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops Hydronidone, that has completed phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, a severe form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.

