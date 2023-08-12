Short Interest in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Drops By 29.9%

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the July 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 640,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ContraFect from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CFRX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.97. 24,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,768. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.46.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.83) by $10.14. As a group, research analysts expect that ContraFect will post -6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ContraFect by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ContraFect by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. 14.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

