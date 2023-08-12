Short Interest in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Expands By 150.6%

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 150.6% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Educational Development in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

Educational Development Stock Up 3.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDUC. State Street Corp bought a new position in Educational Development during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Educational Development by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Educational Development during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. 11,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,608. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.93. Educational Development has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.00.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Educational Development had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

