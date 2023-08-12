Short Interest in FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Declines By 37.7%

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the July 15th total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,172,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FuelPositive Stock Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:NHHHF traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.04. 427,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,067. FuelPositive has a 1 year low of 0.04 and a 1 year high of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.08.

FuelPositive (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported -0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

FuelPositive Company Profile

FuelPositive Corporation, a technology company, provides clean energy solutions in Canada. The company's clean technology solutions include green ammonia (NH3) for use in various industries and applications. Its flagship product is a green ammonia production system that takes air, water, and electricity to produce a non-polluting chemical for various applications, including fertilizer for farming, a fuel for grain drying, a fuel for internal combustion engines, a solution for grid storage, and an alternative for fuel cells.

