Short Interest in Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LABFF) Expands By 192.3%

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LABFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 192.3% from the July 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 228.0 days.
Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LABFF remained flat at C$50.88 during midday trading on Friday. Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi has a 1-year low of C$50.10 and a 1-year high of C$51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$51.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.08.
Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.