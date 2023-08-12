Short Interest in Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LABFF) Expands By 192.3%

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LABFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 192.3% from the July 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 228.0 days.

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LABFF remained flat at C$50.88 during midday trading on Friday. Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi has a 1-year low of C$50.10 and a 1-year high of C$51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$51.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.08.

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Company Profile

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, SA engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Spain, European Union, OECD countries, and internationally. The company distributes other products that are licensed from other laboratories. Its principal products include Ameride, Bertanel, Bluxam, Enoxaparin Rovi, Calcium Vitamine D3 Rovi, Exxiv, Prinvil, Rhodogil, Glufan, Hibor, Hirobriz Breezhaler, Neparvis, Medicebran, Medikinet, Mysimba, Orvatez, Tryptizol, Ulunar Breezhaler, and Volutsa.

