Short Interest in OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Drops By 43.1%

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the July 15th total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanPal during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OceanPal during the first quarter worth about $301,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanPal during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of OceanPal by 1,442.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 168,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of OceanPal by 9,172.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 77,969 shares during the last quarter.

OceanPal stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 37,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,136. OceanPal has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97.

OceanPal ( NASDAQ:OP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($4.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter. OceanPal had a negative return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 0.20%.

OceanPal Inc provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons.

