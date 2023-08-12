Short Interest in Permex Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:OILCF) Grows By 850.0%

Permex Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 850.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Permex Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OILCF stock remained flat at $2.08 on Friday. 80 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549. Permex Petroleum has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $7.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19.

Get Permex Petroleum alerts:

Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Permex Petroleum had a negative net margin of 453.17% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Permex Petroleum will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Permex Petroleum Company Profile

Permex Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Pittcock North property, Pittcock South property, Windy Jones property, and Mary Bullard property located in Stonewall County.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Permex Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permex Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.