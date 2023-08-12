Short Interest in Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Expands By 97.0%

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, an increase of 97.0% from the July 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Pop Culture Group Stock Performance

Shares of Pop Culture Group stock remained flat at $0.40 on Friday. 1,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,581. Pop Culture Group has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68.

About Pop Culture Group

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, industry associations, and companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

