Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Declines By 73.3%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of UCYB traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $29.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 934. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 11.75% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

