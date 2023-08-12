Short Interest in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Declines By 44.4%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 951,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

METC traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $8.18. 386,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,717. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $363.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.20. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on METC. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Report on Ramaco Resources

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $32,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,713.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 807,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 36,707 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 17,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 28,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.