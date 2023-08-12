Short Interest in Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Drops By 40.4%

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 463,400 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the July 15th total of 777,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 648,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renalytix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNLX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Renalytix by 22.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Renalytix by 53.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Renalytix by 44.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renalytix during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Renalytix by 30.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 164,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 38,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RNLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Renalytix from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Renalytix from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Renalytix in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Renalytix Stock Performance

Shares of Renalytix stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 100,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,079. Renalytix has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $126.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.51.

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Renalytix had a negative return on equity of 255.70% and a negative net margin of 1,375.46%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. Analysts forecast that Renalytix will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Renalytix Company Profile

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

