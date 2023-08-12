Short Interest in Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Declines By 30.0%

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Get Roots alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Roots

Roots Price Performance

About Roots

Roots stock remained flat at $1.98 during midday trading on Friday. Roots has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25.

(Get Free Report)

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.