Short Interest in Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Declines By 52.9%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Several analysts recently issued reports on SOAGY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.
