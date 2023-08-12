Short Interest in Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Grows By 56.5%

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the July 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Silver Tiger Metals stock remained flat at $0.16 during trading on Friday. 42,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,785. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. Silver Tiger Metals has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.34.

Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

