Short Interest in Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Declines By 94.0%

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the July 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Spark New Zealand Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Spark New Zealand stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.43. 58,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,710. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90. Spark New Zealand has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $17.33.
About Spark New Zealand
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Spark New Zealand
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.