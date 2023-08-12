Short Interest in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Decreases By 40.6%

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the July 15th total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 7,071 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $162,633.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 138,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,194,792. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,028 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $231,847.36. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 145,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,419 shares of company stock valued at $401,840 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 75.20% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.7% in the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,904,000 after purchasing an additional 267,994 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the fourth quarter worth $420,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

NYSE SPLP traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398. Steel Partners has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.80. The firm has a market cap of $961.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

