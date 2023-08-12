Short Interest in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKRW) Grows By 37.5%

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tastemaker Acquisition Price Performance

TMKRW remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. 10,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,912. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tastemaker Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tastemaker Acquisition stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKRW – Free Report) by 122.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,969 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

