Short Interest in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC) Declines By 83.3%

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Venture Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in TG Venture Acquisition by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 954,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 268,502 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TG Venture Acquisition by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 594,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,670,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 74,758 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Venture Acquisition Price Performance

TG Venture Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.53 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. TG Venture Acquisition has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $10.84.

About TG Venture Acquisition

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

