Short Interest in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Increases By 500.7%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,200 shares, a growth of 500.7% from the July 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Titan Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 3,388,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $4,168,349.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 27.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ TTNP remained flat at $0.52 during trading on Friday. 15,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,362. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.59.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.