Short Interest in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Declines By 43.6%

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the July 15th total of 58,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of WidePoint stock remained flat at $1.80 on Friday. 2,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,184. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $15.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.05.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYY. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of WidePoint by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 36,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

