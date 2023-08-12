SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

SIG Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIG Group stock opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59. SIG Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.21.

Get SIG Group alerts:

About SIG Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton filling lines, aseptic carton sleeves and closures, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.