SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.
SIG Group Stock Performance
Shares of SIG Group stock opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59. SIG Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.21.
About SIG Group
