Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 31,810.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,028,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022,530 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.62% of Simon Property Group worth $227,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.87. The stock had a trading volume of 884,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,354. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.46%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

