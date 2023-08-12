Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Lowered to $122.00 at Mizuho

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.27.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $107.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

