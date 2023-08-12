Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $150.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $107.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 41.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,487,905,000 after buying an additional 433,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,804,000 after buying an additional 276,958 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

