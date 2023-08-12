Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) PT Lowered to C$11.00

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SOT.UN. National Bankshares cut shares of Slate Office REIT from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$1.90 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.25 to C$1.90 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$1.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.
Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.
