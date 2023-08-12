Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.60) price objective on the stock.

Smartspace Software Stock Up 6.5 %

SMRT stock opened at GBX 49 ($0.63) on Tuesday. Smartspace Software has a 1-year low of GBX 28 ($0.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 57 ($0.73). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 38.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.18 million, a P/E ratio of -700.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Transactions at Smartspace Software

In other Smartspace Software news, insider Kristian (Kris) Shaw purchased 33,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £15,053.85 ($19,238.15). Company insiders own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Smartspace Software Company Profile

Smartspace Software plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells workplace software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: SwipedOn and Space Connect. It offers software as a service meeting room booking, visitor management, and desk management software products, as well as analytics.

