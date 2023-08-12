Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.54

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and traded as low as $21.04. Sodexo shares last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 6,901 shares changing hands.

SDXAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sodexo in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sodexo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.60.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, which includes corporate Services, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities.

