Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Short Interest Down 28.7% in July

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the July 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Sodexo Stock Performance
Shares of SDXOF stock remained flat at $105.24 on Friday. 38 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.42.
About Sodexo
