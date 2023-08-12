SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Up 759.9% in July

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 619,100 shares, an increase of 759.9% from the July 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOBKY remained flat at $11.14 during midday trading on Friday. 127,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,801. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16. SoftBank has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $12.02.

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

